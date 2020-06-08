Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] shares went higher by 0.94% from its previous closing of 128.91, now trading at the price of $130.12, also adding 1.21 points. Is TTWO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.95 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TTWO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 112.62M float and a -5.33% run over in the last seven days. TTWO share price has been hovering between 149.28 and 100.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $128.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.35.

Fundamental Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] sitting at 13.80% and its Gross Margin at 50.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10. These measurements indicate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has 113.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.00 to 149.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.56, which indicates that it is 3.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.