Capital Senior Living Corporation [NYSE: CSU] opened at $0.703 and closed at $0.70 a share within trading session on 06/05/20. That means that the stock gained by 40.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.98.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Capital Senior Living Corporation [NYSE: CSU] had 0.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 290.71K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.35%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.27%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.45 during that period and CSU managed to take a rebound to 5.64 in the last 52 weeks.

Capital Senior Living Corporation [NYSE:CSU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CSU an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.00, with the high estimate being $0.50, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] sitting at -2.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.31. Its Return on Equity is -389.10%, and its Return on Assets is -5.50%. These metrics suggest that this Capital Senior Living Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8,260.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7,818.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.88.

Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] has 30.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.45 to 5.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 10.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] a Reliable Buy?

Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.