The share price of Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] inclined by $16.31, presently trading at $15.73. The company’s shares saw 83.76% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 8.56 recorded on 06/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as YEXT jumped by 3.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 18.17 compared to -0.89 of all time high it touched on 06/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 24.31%, while additionally dropping -10.73% during the last 12 months. Yext Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.41% increase from the current trading price.

Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Yext Inc. [YEXT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 4/29/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.73, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Yext Inc. [YEXT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Yext Inc. [YEXT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yext Inc. [YEXT] sitting at -36.30% and its Gross Margin at 74.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -60.63. Its Return on Equity is -48.80%, and its Return on Assets is -21.40%. These metrics suggest that this Yext Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.44.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.60.

Yext Inc. [YEXT] has 115.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.56 to 22.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yext Inc. [YEXT] a Reliable Buy?

Yext Inc. [YEXT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.