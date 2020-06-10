Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $34.56 after CSII shares went down by -9.97% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CSII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.56, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $47.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] sitting at -4.10% and its Gross Margin at 80.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.16. Its Return on Equity is -7.40%, and its Return on Assets is -4.80%. These metrics suggest that this Cardiovascular Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 474.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 141.04.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] has 34.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.00 to 55.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 5.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.