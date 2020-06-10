General Moly Inc. [GMO] saw a change by -11.68% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.27. The company is holding 152.67M shares with keeping 84.09M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 88.81% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.64% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -26.09%, trading +89.16% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 152.67M shares valued at 0.87 million were bought and sold.

General Moly Inc. [AMEX:GMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For General Moly Inc. [GMO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give GMO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.27, with the high estimate being $0.75, the low estimate being $0.75 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Moly Inc. [GMO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Moly Inc. [GMO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.66. Its Return on Equity is -7.90%, and its Return on Assets is -2.30%. These metrics suggest that this General Moly Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Moly Inc. [GMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.48.

Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. General Moly Inc. [GMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.36.

General Moly Inc. [GMO] has 152.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 0.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 18.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Moly Inc. [GMO] a Reliable Buy?

General Moly Inc. [GMO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.