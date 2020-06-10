iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] shares went lower by -12.32% from its previous closing of 1.38, now trading at the price of $1.21, also subtracting -0.17 points. Is IFMK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IFMK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 12.38M float and a 28.97% run over in the last seven days. IFMK share price has been hovering between 3.05 and 0.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For iFresh Inc. [IFMK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.38.

Fundamental Analysis of iFresh Inc. [IFMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iFresh Inc. [IFMK] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 17.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -114.21. Its Return on Equity is 839.20%, and its Return on Assets is -11.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IFMK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] has 18.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 254.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -3.65, which indicates that it is 12.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iFresh Inc. [IFMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iFresh Inc. [IFMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.