Apex Global Brands Inc.[APEX] stock saw a move by -29.70% on Tuesday, touching 0.94 million. Based on the recent volume, Apex Global Brands Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of APEX shares recorded 5.57M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] stock additionally went up by 95.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 102.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of APEX stock is set at -56.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by 129.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, APEX shares showcased -4.72% decrease. APEX saw 2.76 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.26 compared to high within the same period of time.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:APEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APEX an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] sitting at -23.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -54.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -30.99. Its Return on Equity is -127.60%, and its Return on Assets is -12.70%. These metrics suggest that this Apex Global Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,079.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96. Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] has 5.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 2.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 31.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] a Reliable Buy?

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.