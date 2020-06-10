LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] shares went lower by -2.24% from its previous closing of 76.00, now trading at the price of $74.29, also subtracting -1.71 points. Is LYB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LYB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 255.53M float and a 11.13% run over in the last seven days. LYB share price has been hovering between 98.91 and 33.71 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.44.

Fundamental Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.15. Its Return on Equity is 32.00%, and its Return on Assets is 8.90%. These metrics all suggest that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 168.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 159.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.72 and P/E Ratio of 9.53. These metrics all suggest that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has 334.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.71 to 98.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 5.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.