The share price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] inclined by $17.35, presently trading at $14.76. The company’s shares saw 173.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.39 recorded on 06/09/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PEB jumped by 23.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 19.13 compared to -0.33 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 52.86%, while additionally dropping -38.69% during the last 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.31. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.45% decrease from the current trading price.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is sitting at 2.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] sitting at 16.80% and its Gross Margin at 38.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.83. Its Return on Equity is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Pebblebrook Hotel Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.87 and P/E Ratio of 16.16. These metrics all suggest that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has 130.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.39 to 29.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 9.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] a Reliable Buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.