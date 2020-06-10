The share price of RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] inclined by $13.22, presently trading at $11.88. The company’s shares saw 206.19% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.88 recorded on 06/09/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RLJ jumped by 26.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.09 compared to +0.44 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 45.43%, while additionally dropping -26.35% during the last 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.48% decrease from the current trading price.

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give RLJ an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.88, with the high estimate being $14.50, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 37.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.35. Its Return on Equity is 1.60%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this RLJ Lodging Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.60 and P/E Ratio of 45.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has 167.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.88 to 18.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 206.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 11.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.