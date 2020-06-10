Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] took an downward turn with a change of -1.54%, trading at the price of $100.03 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 0.85 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ross Stores Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.84M shares for that time period. ROST monthly volatility recorded 3.84%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.57%. PS value for ROST stocks is 2.55 with PB recorded at 10.70.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $99.96, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $92.00 and the median estimate amounting to $105.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is sitting at 4.41. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.41.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 23.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.55. Its Return on Equity is 49.90%, and its Return on Assets is 17.80%. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.66 and P/E Ratio of 38.72. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has 354.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.30 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 2.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.