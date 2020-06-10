SLM Corporation[SLM] stock saw a move by -3.70% on Tuesday, touching 0.84 million. Based on the recent volume, SLM Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SLM shares recorded 409.79M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

SLM Corporation [SLM] stock additionally went up by 11.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SLM stock is set at -12.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by -10.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SLM shares showcased -0.70% decrease. SLM saw 12.32 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.60 compared to high within the same period of time.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For SLM Corporation [SLM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SLM Corporation [SLM] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SLM Corporation [SLM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SLM Corporation [SLM] sitting at 36.00% and its Gross Margin at 70.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.70. These measurements indicate that SLM Corporation [SLM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.75. Its Return on Equity is 30.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SLM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SLM Corporation [SLM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 149.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.49. SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 187.50 and P/E Ratio of 4.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

SLM Corporation [SLM] has 409.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 12.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 3.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SLM Corporation [SLM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SLM Corporation [SLM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.