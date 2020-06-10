The share price of Tiffany & Co. [NYSE: TIF] inclined by $124.56, presently trading at $122.45. The company’s shares saw 55.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 78.60 recorded on 06/09/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TIF jumped by 6.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 125.00 compared to +7.81 of all time high it touched on 06/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.11%, while additionally gaining 35.19% during the last 12 months. Tiffany & Co. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $133.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.47% increase from the current trading price.

Tiffany & Co. [NYSE:TIF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Tiffany & Co. [TIF], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give TIF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $122.33, with the high estimate being $135.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tiffany & Co. [TIF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tiffany & Co. [TIF] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 62.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20. These measurements indicate that Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.74. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Tiffany & Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.29 and P/E Ratio of 42.19. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has 121.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.60 to 134.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 2.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tiffany & Co. [TIF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tiffany & Co. [TIF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.