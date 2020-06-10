U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLCA] stock went down by -4.92% or -0.21 points down from its previous closing price of 4.17. The stock reached $3.96 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SLCA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 27.91% in the period of the last 7 days.

SLCA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.39, at one point touching $4.045. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -73.26%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.83 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -59.16% after the recent low of 0.79.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SLCA an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] is sitting at 2.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.78.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] sitting at -33.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.21. Its Return on Equity is -45.70%, and its Return on Assets is -13.80%. These metrics suggest that this U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 199.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 188.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has 73.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 306.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 14.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 401.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.78, which indicates that it is 12.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.