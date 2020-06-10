Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] opened at $23.39 and closed at $23.75 a share within trading session on 06/09/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.13% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $22.77.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] had 0.88 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.50M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.08%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.54%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 13.10 during that period and WY managed to take a rebound to 31.58 in the last 52 weeks.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Weyerhaeuser Company [WY], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.75, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] sitting at 14.60% and its Gross Margin at 17.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.53. Its Return on Equity is 4.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics suggest that this Weyerhaeuser Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.32 and P/E Ratio of 46.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has 746.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.10 to 31.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 3.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] a Reliable Buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.