Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] opened at $2.44 and closed at $2.49 a share within trading session on 06/09/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.82% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] had 0.95 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.74M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.08%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.88%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.27 during that period and EXPR managed to take a rebound to 6.24 in the last 52 weeks.

Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Express Inc. [EXPR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give EXPR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.33, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Express Inc. [EXPR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Express Inc. [EXPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Express Inc. [EXPR] sitting at -0.90% and its Gross Margin at 21.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.82. Its Return on Equity is -4.60%, and its Return on Assets is -1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Express Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Express Inc. [EXPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 276.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 220.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.95.

Express Inc. [EXPR] has 64.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 159.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.27 to 6.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 10.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Express Inc. [EXPR] a Reliable Buy?

Express Inc. [EXPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.