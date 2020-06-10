Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] opened at $19.33 and closed at $18.92 a share within trading session on 06/09/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.96% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] had 0.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.74M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.56%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 14.22 during that period and XRX managed to take a rebound to 39.47 in the last 52 weeks.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give XRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.21, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 39.80%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.90.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.14 and P/E Ratio of 6.96. These metrics all suggest that Xerox Holdings Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has 212.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.22 to 39.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 4.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.