Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] – Analyzing the FUV using Fundamentals and Trend Analysis

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] stock went down by -10.09% or -0.35 points down from its previous closing price of 3.47. The stock reached $3.12 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FUV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 42.21% in the period of the last 7 days.

FUV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.479, at one point touching $3.41. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -30.34%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 23.05% after the recent low of 0.97.

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Arcimoto Inc. [FUV], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has 21.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 82.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.97 to 4.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 222.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arcimoto Inc. [FUV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.