Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE: CEQP] dipped by -6.31% on the last trading session, reaching $16.26 price per share at the time. Crestwood Equity Partners LP represents 72.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.13B with the latest information.

The Crestwood Equity Partners LP traded at the price of $16.26 with 0.83 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CEQP shares recorded 2.18M.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE:CEQP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has 72.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 40.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 513.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.33, which indicates that it is 9.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.