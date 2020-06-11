Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at DYNT

Dynatronics Corporation[DYNT] stock saw a move by -12.70% on Wednesday, touching 0.9 million. Based on the recent volume, Dynatronics Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DYNT shares recorded 10.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] stock additionally went up by 42.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 27.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DYNT stock is set at -34.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by -30.63% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DYNT shares showcased 44.87% increase. DYNT saw 3.70 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.63 compared to high within the same period of time.

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 30.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has 10.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.63 to 3.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.19, which indicates that it is 21.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] a Reliable Buy?

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.