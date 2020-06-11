Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] opened at $33.86 and closed at $32.44 a share within trading session on 06/10/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.17% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $29.79.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] had 0.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.17M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.25%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.55%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.46 during that period and FL managed to take a rebound to 47.86 in the last 52 weeks.

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Foot Locker Inc. [FL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 4/29/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] sitting at 9.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has 104.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.46 to 47.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 6.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Foot Locker Inc. [FL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. [FL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.