Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] – Increased bearish sentiment favors HOG the most

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] shares went lower by -4.92% from its previous closing of 25.71, now trading at the price of $24.44, also subtracting -1.27 points. Is HOG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.85 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HOG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 152.30M float and a 5.80% run over in the last seven days. HOG share price has been hovering between 40.89 and 14.31 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] is sitting at 3.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.08.

Fundamental Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] sitting at 9.40% and its Gross Margin at 36.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has 153.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.31 to 40.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 6.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.