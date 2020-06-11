HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Price Aside, HCA Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] opened at $115.27 and closed at $110.09 a share within trading session on 06/10/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.16% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $104.41.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] had 0.93 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.36%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.01%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 58.38 during that period and HCA managed to take a rebound to 151.97 in the last 52 weeks.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $110.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 83.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is -92.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HCA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] has 338.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.38 to 151.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 4.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.