Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Price Aside, LPTX Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

The share price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] inclined by $2.45, presently trading at $2.32. The company’s shares saw 305.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.57 recorded on 06/10/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LPTX fall by -12.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.84 compared to -0.23 of all time high it touched on 06/11/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.52%, while additionally gaining 76.07% during the last 12 months.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -791.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -824.77. Its Return on Equity is -508.60%, and its Return on Assets is -236.10%. These metrics suggest that this Leap Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 197.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] has 31.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 91.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.57 to 3.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 305.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 8.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] a Reliable Buy?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.