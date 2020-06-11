Mattel Inc. [MAT] – A worthy stock for long-term investors

Mattel Inc. [MAT] took an downward turn with a change of -5.79%, trading at the price of $9.35 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 0.83 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Mattel Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.61M shares for that time period. MAT monthly volatility recorded 4.68%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.69%. PS value for MAT stocks is 0.78 with PB recorded at 21.59.

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Mattel Inc. [MAT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mattel Inc. [MAT] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Mattel Inc. [MAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 45.30%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] has 346.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.53 to 14.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 3.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mattel Inc. [MAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mattel Inc. [MAT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.