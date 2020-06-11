MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] – What next after Recent Momentum?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] opened at $9.40 and closed at $9.03 a share within trading session on 06/10/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.04% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.48.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] had 0.85 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.02%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.20%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.34 during that period and MTG managed to take a rebound to 15.24 in the last 52 weeks.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at 73.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 54.60. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 344.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.34 to 15.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 6.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.