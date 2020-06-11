New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] moving down – What are the long-term prospects?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] shares went lower by -3.42% from its previous closing of 10.83, now trading at the price of $10.46, also subtracting -0.37 points. Is NYCB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NYCB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 448.10M float and a 4.74% run over in the last seven days. NYCB share price has been hovering between 13.79 and 8.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.41.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 152.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.03.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.98 and P/E Ratio of 13.51. These metrics all suggest that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has 464.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.19 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 4.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.