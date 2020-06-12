AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] – A worthy Stock for long-term investors

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] saw a change by -4.79% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $92.26. The company is holding 1.48B shares with keeping 1.75B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 47.50% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.13% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.13%, trading +47.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.48B shares valued at 12.02 million were bought and sold.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ABBV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $92.26, with the high estimate being $122.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $101.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at 39.90% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.60. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.22. Its Return on Equity is -103.70%, and its Return on Assets is 11.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABBV financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 113.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 161.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.55 to 99.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.