Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] Price Analysis: Next Bullish Target is $248.14

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $238.28 after ALGN shares went down by -10.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Align Technology Inc. [ALGN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ALGN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $267.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] sitting at 21.80% and its Gross Margin at 72.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 78.40. These measurements indicate that Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 38.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.51. Its Return on Equity is 109.90%, and its Return on Assets is 67.70%. These metrics all suggest that Align Technology Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.91 and P/E Ratio of 9.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has 78.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 127.88 to 316.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 5.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Align Technology Inc. [ALGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.