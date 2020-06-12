Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at ALSN

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] took an downward turn with a change of -7.45%, trading at the price of $36.63 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.23M shares for that time period. ALSN monthly volatility recorded 3.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.01%. PS value for ALSN stocks is 1.53 with PB recorded at 6.14.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ALSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ALSN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.63, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] sitting at 32.40% and its Gross Margin at 51.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70. These measurements indicate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60. Its Return on Equity is 79.90%, and its Return on Assets is 13.00%. These metrics all suggest that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 325.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 323.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.02 and P/E Ratio of 7.65. These metrics all suggest that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has 116.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 49.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 3.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.