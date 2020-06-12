Amdocs Limited [DOX] – A Stock with value that transcends speculation

Amdocs Limited [DOX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $62.74 after DOX shares went down by -3.49% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Amdocs Limited [NASDAQ:DOX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Amdocs Limited [DOX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amdocs Limited [DOX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Amdocs Limited [DOX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amdocs Limited [DOX] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 34.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that Amdocs Limited [DOX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.70. Its Return on Equity is 14.00%, and its Return on Assets is 8.90%. These metrics all suggest that Amdocs Limited is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83. Amdocs Limited [DOX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.82 and P/E Ratio of 17.21. These metrics all suggest that Amdocs Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Amdocs Limited [DOX] has 133.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.05 to 77.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 3.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amdocs Limited [DOX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amdocs Limited [DOX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.