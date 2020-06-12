Apple Inc. [AAPL] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] saw a change by -4.80% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $335.90. The company is holding 4.36B shares with keeping 4.33B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 76.51% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.32% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.32%, trading +57.99% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.36B shares valued at 49.6 million were bought and sold.

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Apple Inc. [AAPL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $335.90, with the high estimate being $390.00, the low estimate being $195.43 and the median estimate amounting to $325.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $352.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apple Inc. [AAPL] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Inc. [AAPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Inc. [AAPL] sitting at 24.50% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.40. These measurements indicate that Apple Inc. [AAPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.84. Its Return on Equity is 64.50%, and its Return on Assets is 17.30%. These metrics all suggest that Apple Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.66 and P/E Ratio of 26.33. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] has 4.36B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1464.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 190.30 to 354.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 3.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Inc. [AAPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Inc. [AAPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.