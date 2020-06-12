Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] – What next after Recent Momentum?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [NYSE: BR] shares went lower by -2.34% from its previous closing of 121.78, now trading at the price of $118.93, also subtracting -2.85 points. Is BR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.57 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 114.07M float and a -4.09% run over in the last seven days. BR share price has been hovering between 136.99 and 81.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [NYSE:BR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $118.93, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $115.00 and the median estimate amounting to $130.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $121.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.32. Its Return on Equity is 36.20%, and its Return on Assets is 9.60%. These metrics all suggest that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 130.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.58 and P/E Ratio of 33.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] has 114.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.90 to 136.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 2.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.