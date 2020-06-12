Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Resumes bearish Trend: What’s in it for Long-term Investors

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] took an downward turn with a change of -1.98%, trading at the price of $47.97 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Campbell Soup Company shares have an average trading volume of 3.24M shares for that time period. CPB monthly volatility recorded 3.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.14%. PS value for CPB stocks is 1.94 with PB recorded at 5.62.

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Campbell Soup Company [CPB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give CPB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.97, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is sitting at 3.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 34.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.30. These measurements indicate that Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40. Its Return on Equity is 82.80%, and its Return on Assets is 12.10%. These metrics all suggest that Campbell Soup Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 768.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 643.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 26.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has 302.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.24 to 57.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 3.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Campbell Soup Company [CPB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Campbell Soup Company [CPB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.