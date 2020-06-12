Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] – How low can NASDAQ:CRUS go? A return to Fundamental Analysis

Cirrus Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: CRUS] stock went down by -3.82% or -2.68 points down from its previous closing price of 70.16. The stock reached $67.48 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CRUS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.63% in the period of the last 7 days.

CRUS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $70.58, at one point touching $67.04. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.36%. The 52-week high currently stands at 91.63 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 62.84% after the recent low of 39.56.

Cirrus Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:CRUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRUS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.48, with the high estimate being $95.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $84.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] sitting at 13.50% and its Gross Margin at 52.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.76. Its Return on Equity is 13.30%, and its Return on Assets is 10.10%. These metrics all suggest that Cirrus Logic Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.66 and P/E Ratio of 25.54. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] has 58.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.56 to 91.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 5.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.