Copart Inc. [CPRT] drops -5.37% – Is this a reason to worry?

Copart Inc. [CPRT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $84.60 after CPRT shares went down by -5.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Copart Inc. [CPRT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give CPRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $84.60, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Copart Inc. [CPRT] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Copart Inc. [CPRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Copart Inc. [CPRT] sitting at 36.10% and its Gross Margin at 45.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.00. These measurements indicate that Copart Inc. [CPRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.46. Its Return on Equity is 33.90%, and its Return on Assets is 23.70%. These metrics all suggest that Copart Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.83 and P/E Ratio of 29.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] has 234.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.69 to 104.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 3.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Copart Inc. [CPRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Copart Inc. [CPRT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.