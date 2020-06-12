eBay Inc. [EBAY] – A safe no matter how short-term sentiments looks

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went down by -2.66% or -1.31 points down from its previous closing price of 49.25. The stock reached $47.94 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EBAY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.88% in the period of the last 7 days.

EBAY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $49.815, at one point touching $47.685. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -7.59%. The 52-week high currently stands at 51.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 22.86% after the recent low of 26.02.

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding eBay Inc. [EBAY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EBAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.94, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for eBay Inc. [EBAY] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Fundamental Analysis of eBay Inc. [EBAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eBay Inc. [EBAY] sitting at 22.20% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.40. These measurements indicate that eBay Inc. [EBAY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.89. Its Return on Equity is 151.40%, and its Return on Assets is 24.30%. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 293.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 251.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.93 and P/E Ratio of 7.96. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] has 753.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.02 to 51.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 3.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is eBay Inc. [EBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. [EBAY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.