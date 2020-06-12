Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] – Mismatched value: Check Out the Fundamental Analysis

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] dipped by -1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $122.42 price per share at the time. Electronic Arts Inc. represents 290.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 35.50B with the latest information.

The Electronic Arts Inc. traded at the price of $122.42 with 3.51 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EA shares recorded 3.97M.

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EA an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is sitting at 4.26. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.26.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] sitting at 26.10% and its Gross Margin at 75.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 54.90. These measurements indicate that Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 42.85. Its Return on Equity is 42.90%, and its Return on Assets is 28.50%. These metrics all suggest that Electronic Arts Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.44 and P/E Ratio of 11.95. These metrics all suggest that Electronic Arts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has 290.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.69 to 125.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 3.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.