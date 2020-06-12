Entegris Inc. [ENTG] – Is this a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a bull run?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] stock went down by -7.03% or -4.39 points down from its previous closing price of 62.47. The stock reached $58.08 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ENTG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.58% in the period of the last 7 days.

ENTG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $61.62, at one point touching $57.925. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -10.51%. The 52-week high currently stands at 64.90 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 61.47% after the recent low of 35.00.

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Entegris Inc. [ENTG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ENTG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.08, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $62.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Entegris Inc. [ENTG] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Entegris Inc. [ENTG] sitting at 24.50% and its Gross Margin at 44.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.60. These measurements indicate that Entegris Inc. [ENTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.47. Its Return on Equity is 24.80%, and its Return on Assets is 11.30%. These metrics all suggest that Entegris Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 83.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Entegris Inc. [ENTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.89 and P/E Ratio of 27.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] has 134.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.00 to 64.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Entegris Inc. [ENTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Entegris Inc. [ENTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.