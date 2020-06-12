Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: Target Price for EXEL is $29.85 as Confirmed by 14 analysts

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] shares went lower by -6.53% from its previous closing of 23.13, now trading at the price of $21.62, also subtracting -1.51 points. Is EXEL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EXEL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 297.08M float and a -4.25% run over in the last seven days. EXEL share price has been hovering between 27.80 and 13.67 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Exelixis Inc. [EXEL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EXEL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.62, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] sitting at 34.50% and its Gross Margin at 96.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.00. These measurements indicate that Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.16. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 16.20%. These metrics all suggest that Exelixis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17 and P/E Ratio of 23.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has 305.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.67 to 27.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 3.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelixis Inc. [EXEL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.