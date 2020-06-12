Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] Price Aside, EXPD Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

The share price of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] inclined by $77.91, presently trading at $73.54. The company’s shares saw 39.94% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 52.55 recorded on 06/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EXPD fall by -5.24% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 78.90 compared to -4.07 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.04%, while additionally dropping -1.00% during the last 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $72.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.96% decrease from the current trading price.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EXPD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.54, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $60.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] is sitting at 2.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.75.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] sitting at 9.20% and its Gross Margin at 32.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.19. Its Return on Equity is 27.00%, and its Return on Assets is 15.70%. These metrics all suggest that Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.61 and P/E Ratio of 22.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] has 168.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.55 to 81.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 2.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.