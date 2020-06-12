Five Below Inc. [FIVE] – The merits and potential risks: A tempered look at FIVE

The share price of Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] inclined by $113.67, presently trading at $106.40. The company’s shares saw 123.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 47.53 recorded on 06/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FIVE jumped by 0.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 118.95 compared to +0.58 of all time high it touched on 06/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.92%, while additionally dropping -18.71% during the last 12 months. Five Below Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $101.94. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -4.46% decrease from the current trading price.

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Five Below Inc. [FIVE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give FIVE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $106.40, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $101.00 and the median estimate amounting to $121.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $113.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Five Below Inc. [FIVE] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Five Below Inc. [FIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Five Below Inc. [FIVE] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 36.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.82. Its Return on Equity is 26.00%, and its Return on Assets is 9.90%. These metrics all suggest that Five Below Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Five Below Inc. [FIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.74 and P/E Ratio of 60.56. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] has 55.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.53 to 137.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 5.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Five Below Inc. [FIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Five Below Inc. [FIVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.