Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Price Aside, FTNT Fundamentals Booming Beyond Compare

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] saw a change by -4.29% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $131.73. The company is holding 170.60M shares with keeping 134.83M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 87.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -12.00% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -12.00%, trading +87.65% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 170.60M shares valued at 1.24 million were bought and sold.

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Fortinet Inc. [FTNT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FTNT an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $137.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.64. Its Return on Equity is 35.60%, and its Return on Assets is 10.60%. These metrics all suggest that Fortinet Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 50.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.12 and P/E Ratio of 61.95. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has 170.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.20 to 149.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 3.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.