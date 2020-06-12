Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] drops -7.49% – Is this a reason to worry?

Globus Medical Inc. [NYSE: GMED] shares went lower by -7.49% from its previous closing of 52.62, now trading at the price of $48.68, also subtracting -3.94 points. Is GMED stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.61 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GMED shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 73.14M float and a -7.70% run over in the last seven days. GMED share price has been hovering between 60.15 and 33.41 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Globus Medical Inc. [NYSE:GMED]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Globus Medical Inc. [GMED], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GMED an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.68, with the high estimate being $67.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $56.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Globus Medical Inc. [GMED]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] sitting at 20.60% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.70. These measurements indicate that Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.99. Its Return on Equity is 11.00%, and its Return on Assets is 10.10%. These metrics all suggest that Globus Medical Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.92 and P/E Ratio of 33.64. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] has 99.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.41 to 60.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 3.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Globus Medical Inc. [GMED], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.