HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] – Why is it on the decline. A Focus on Fundamental Analysis?

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $33.99 after HDS shares went down by -7.05% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HDS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 4/29/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.99, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 09/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 39.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.56. Its Return on Equity is 33.00%, and its Return on Assets is 9.50%. These metrics all suggest that HD Supply Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 187.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 178.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.11 and P/E Ratio of 13.48. These metrics all suggest that HD Supply Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has 161.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.69 to 43.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 5.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.