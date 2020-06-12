Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] – Is there any real value to HLF Stock or is it vaporware?

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] took an downward turn with a change of -6.69%, trading at the price of $41.16 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 1.80M shares for that time period. HLF monthly volatility recorded 3.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.90%. PS value for HLF stocks is 1.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE:HLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.16, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $56.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] sitting at 10.10% and its Gross Margin at 80.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.83. Its Return on Equity is -58.50%, and its Return on Assets is 9.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HLF financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 124.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] has 137.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.73 to 48.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.