Intuit Inc. [INTU] – What next after Recent Momentum?

Intuit Inc. [INTU] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $277.87 after INTU shares went down by -6.08% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Intuit Inc. [INTU] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give INTU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $277.87, with the high estimate being $340.00, the low estimate being $200.00 and the median estimate amounting to $303.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $295.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intuit Inc. [INTU] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intuit Inc. [INTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intuit Inc. [INTU] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 80.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50. These measurements indicate that Intuit Inc. [INTU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 53.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.28. Its Return on Equity is 33.70%, and its Return on Assets is 19.90%. These metrics all suggest that Intuit Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.50 and P/E Ratio of 54.90. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Intuit Inc. [INTU] has 261.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 71.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.68 to 306.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 3.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intuit Inc. [INTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intuit Inc. [INTU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.