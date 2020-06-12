Investor Insight: Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] took an downward turn with a change of -6.51%, trading at the price of $35.05 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 16.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Boston Scientific Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 12.39M shares for that time period. BSX monthly volatility recorded 3.16%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.31%. PS value for BSX stocks is 4.47 with PB recorded at 3.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BSX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.05, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is sitting at 4.72. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.72.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 69.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.70. These measurements indicate that Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.91. Its Return on Equity is 36.60%, and its Return on Assets is 15.30%. These metrics all suggest that Boston Scientific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.74 and P/E Ratio of 11.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has 1.40B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 46.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 3.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.