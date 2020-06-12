Investor Insight: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

The share price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] inclined by $82.20, presently trading at $78.77. The company’s shares saw 38.34% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 56.94 recorded on 06/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CHRW fall by -4.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 85.24 compared to -3.53 of all time high it touched on 06/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.32%, while additionally dropping -4.20% during the last 12 months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $74.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -4.14% decrease from the current trading price.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CHRW an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $78.77, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $76.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] sitting at 4.40% and its Gross Margin at 16.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.36. Its Return on Equity is 29.90%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 21.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has 135.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.94 to 91.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 2.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.