Investor Insight: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] Goes Ballistic – Investor Confidence on the Rise

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated[CORT] stock saw a move by -4.10% on Thursday, touching 1.58 million. Based on the recent volume, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CORT shares recorded 114.58M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] stock additionally went up by 4.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.62% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CORT stock is set at 41.69% by far, with shares price recording returns by 40.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CORT shares showcased 6.88% increase. CORT saw 17.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.70 compared to high within the same period of time.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CORT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] sitting at 38.90% and its Gross Margin at 98.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.60. These measurements indicate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.02. Its Return on Equity is 30.00%, and its Return on Assets is 27.30%. These metrics all suggest that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 17.00. These metrics all suggest that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has 114.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.70 to 17.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 5.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.